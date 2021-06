DES MOINES, IOWA -- It is the first thing every Iowan wants to know after a summer or winter storm: how much precipitation did we get? Unfortunately, there isn't always a reliable report available from your town or neighborhood. The reason? Not enough COCORAHS.

COCORAHS is an acronym for 'Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. It was developed by the Colorado Climate Center in 1998, the year after a significant flood in nearby Fort Collins.