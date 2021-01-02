Live Updates: No. 10 Iowa State Leads No. 25 Oregon 28-17 at Halftime

GLENDALE, Arizona — No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) and No. 25 Oregon (4-2) are facing off in the Fiesta Bowl on ESPN.

First Quarter

Iowa State scored on the opening drive of the game. Breece Hall ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Cyclones ahead 7-0 with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

He keeps finding the end zone.



The All-America does it again. #BreeceTheBeast



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/y7vhxdX7K3 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 2, 2021

Oregon answered on the next drive to tie the game 7-7. Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown ran it in for a 6-yard touchdown with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

The first quarter ends tied 7-7.

Second Quarter

Iowa State had the ball at the start of the second quarter.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy found tight end Charlie Kolar wide open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass to put the Cyclones ahead 14-7 with 10:58 left in the half.

Purdy➡️Kolar for the 16th time in school history.



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/6JW3SUwh4L — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 2, 2021

Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young forced Oregon running back Travis Dye to fumble. The ball was recovered by Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance on the Oregon 15-yard line.

Oregon’s defense was able to hold Iowa State on the goal line and take over possession.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown led the Ducks 99 yards to tie the game 14-14 late in the second quarter. Brown ran it in from 16 yards out for his second touchdown of the game with 3:17 left in the half.

Iowa State regained the lead with 1:44 left in the half. Brock Purdy scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put the Cyclones ahead 21-14.

Oregon fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Iowa State’s Rory Walling recovered the ball on the Oregon 27-yard line.

Kick of the year pic.twitter.com/dfbnEMBJhZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021

Iowa State took advantage of the turnover to score another touchdown. Breece Hall’s 1-yard touchdown run put Iowa State in the lead 28-14 with 1:27 to go.

Breece Hall has tied Iowa State's season rushing TD record with Troy Davis. Both have 21. #BreeceTheBeast



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/KyUMizwcwi — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 2, 2021

Oregon kicker Henry Katleman converted a career-long 47-yard field goal to make the score 28-17 right before halftime.

Iowa State leads Oregon 28-17 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Oregon will receive the ball to start the second half.