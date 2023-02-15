DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – The biggest race in NASCAR is just days away, and drivers are already in Florida gearing up.

The Daytona 500 will officially open the NASCAR season on Sunday. The 500-mile race is held every year at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This year’s race, the 65th running of “the Great American Race,” is completely sold out. Daytona International Speedway announced the sellout on Twitter Monday morning saying, “We’ve got a complete Daytona 500 sell out! All tickets, infield admissions, and RV camping spaces for the Daytona 500 have completely sold out.”

While the race is still days away, drivers are already in Daytona Beach, NASCAR’s biggest drivers will be on the red carpet and talking to reporters for Daytona 500 Media Day before qualifying begins.

Nexstar affiliates FOX8 WGHP from North Carolina and WFLA from Florida are at Daytona International Speedway for Countdown to Daytona and will be talking to top drivers like Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and more at Media Day on Wednesday.

Austin Cindric will look to have a repeat of last year’s Daytona 500 as he led 21 of the 45 laps, held off challenges from teammate Ryan Blaney, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski, and eventual second-place finisher Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano earned his second career Cup Series championship after a four-win season to become the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

Countdown to Daytona will be live with FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden, at 9:30 a.m. ET.