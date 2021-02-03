Lincoln’s Morrow Brings the Juice While Battling Adversity

DES MOINES – First year Lincoln assistant boys basketball coach Chris Morrow has the Railsplitters full of energy and hype. It’s called ‘Bring the juice.’

Morrow, who’s been coaching in some capacity for 16 years, learned about the saying from UMKC. It’s premise is simple, bring the energy, lots of talk and enjoyment in playing the sport of basketball.

Morrow was destined to be a coach, his father Mike was a legendary coach in Martensdale for many years. But in the early 90’s Mike started having lots of health problems. He eventually passed away at the age of 50 due to kidney failure, Chris’ senior year of high school.

Chris has battled depression and anxiety, but with the help of Jim Donohue and Joe Havenhill he was able to press on and find a passion in coaching, following in his fathers footsteps.

Chris has helped 20 girls go on to play college basketball, 7 to division 1. He eventually wants to be a college basketball coach someday.

John Sears has the story.