DES MOINES — The Lincoln softball team is enjoying its best season in almost a decade, and got to show its skill at a home tournament on Saturday.

The Railsplitters beat Waterloo East 12-0, but the tournament was about much more than a couple of games.

This tournament was the inaugural Madison Stogdill Memorial Tournament, honoring the life of the former Rails spring coach of the same name. Stogdill died in a car crash in summer of 2022.

The tournament was a perfect way for Lincoln to honor its fallen friend. In addition to Lincoln and Waterloo East, Mason City and Sioux City West also competed.

The Rails are now 14-4 on the season.