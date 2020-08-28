Legendary Hawkeye Coach Olson Dies at 85

After spending the last few days in hospice care, former Iowa basketall coach Lute Olson died Thursday evening. He was 85.

Olson coached the Hawkeyes for nine seasons, from 1974-1983, leading the Hawks to the Big Ten Championship in 1979 and the 1980 Final Four. He remains the most recent coach to take Iowa to a Final Four.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena is known as “The House That Lute Built”. It opened in 1983.

Olson left for Arizona a few months later, where he went on to take the Wildcats to four more Final Fours and the 1997 NCAA Championship.

Olson has 47 NCAA Tournament wins in 28 appearances, 776 wins overall, and is a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.