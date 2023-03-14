Urbandale alum Allen Lazard has a new home in the NFL. Lazard signs a 4-year $44-million deal with the NY Jets.

The former Cyclones had a breakout season with the Packers this past year, 60 catches, 788 yards, 6 TD’s. Lazard joins former Cyclone Breece Hall in NY, and it’s expected Aaron Rodgers will also sign with the Jets.

Former Iowa State Running Back David Montgomery signs with the Detroit Lions, 3 years $18-million. Montgomery rushed for 800 yards and 5 TD’s with the Chicago Bears last season.