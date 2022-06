Monroe – The Prairie City-Monroe softball team was playing for something more than just a win Tuesday night.

The Mustangs held a fundraiser for Kurt Briles, father of Junior player Joslin Briles. Kurt is suffering from Frontotemporal Sagging brain syndrome, leaking of spinal fluid.

Kurt has undergone numerous treatments at the Mayo Clinic to find the leak. Money raised will go to Doctor bills, travel, hotel stays and more.

Mark Freund has the story.