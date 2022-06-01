Kris Murray announces he’s withdrawing his name from NBA draft, returning to Iowa for his junior season. Kris’ twin brother Keegan is a projected lottery pick.

Kris says, “These past two months have been a tremendous learning process for me. By going through the NBA Draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa. I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fan base in the world. Go Hawks!”

The 6’8″ Murray averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds off the bench. He’s expected to play a key starting role for Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes next season.