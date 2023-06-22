For the second year in a row, an NBA team drafted a Murray twin in the first round.



The Portland Trail Blazers selected Kris Murray in the first round with the 23rd overall pick. The Sacramento Kings had the next selection, and that’s where Kris’ twin brother Keegan plays. The Kings drafted Keegan last year in the first round, fourth overall. He made the NBA’s All-Rookie team.



“Portland is excited to have me,” said Murray. “They said they were running through the halls when they picked me. I am excited to meet everyone and get to Portland. I think it will be a really good situation for me.”



Kris Murray was first team All-Big Ten this past season at Iowa. He opted to watch the draft with his family in Iowa City, even though he was invited to the green room in New York. The Murray family, including Kris, did attend the draft last year.



Keegan and Kris are the first Hawkeyes to go back to back in consecutive first rounds since 1970-1971 (John Johnson, Fred Brown). Two Hawkeyes went in the same first round in 1989: B.J. Armstrong and Roy Marble. (Source: Iowa Sports Information.)



Kris and Keegan Murray were lightly recruited in high school, but now they’re both NBA first round draft picks. Remarkable.



Photo: AP

