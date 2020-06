Former Iowa State head coach, Johnny Majors, has died at the age 85. The college football hall-of-famer got his first job as a head coach in Ames in 1968 and led the Cyclones to a pair of bowl appearances and a 24-30-1 record in his five seasons there.

In 1973, Majors moved to the University of Pittsburgh where he’d become a huge success, leading the Panthers to an 8-4 season and a win in the Sun Bowl in 1975, and then a perfect 12-0 record and a national championship the following year in 1976. He was named National Coach of the Year by the AFCA and The Sporting News.