Kirk Ferentz’s contract extended through 2029 season

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes reached their highest-ever ranking under Kirk Ferentz in the 2021 season – climbing to #2 for one week. The University of Iowa hopes that’s a sign that the best is yet to come for Ferentz after 23 years leading their football program. On Friday the school announced it is extending Ferentz’s contract again – this time through the 2029 season.

Ferentz’s total compensation in his new contract will be $7 million per year. Ferentz was under contract through the end of the 2025 season previously.

Ferentz is the winningest coach in Iowa football history. He holds a career record at Iowa of 178-110, including a 9-9 record in 18 bowls. The Hawkeyes finished ranked in the AP Top 25 for the 10th time under Ferentz last season.

