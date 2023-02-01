At Wednesday’s media availability at the University of Iowa, Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz says he will not make changes to the staff.



“As I stand here today, I anticipate no changes in our staff moving forward. That’s my plan, certainly, I think we do have a terrific staff and I thought they did a great job last year in tough circumstances and, you know navigated us through think some big challenges. I thought our guys really coached at a high level.”

FILE – Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk along the sideline during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Some vocal Hawkeye football fans have called for changes on offense. Kirk Ferentz’s son, Brian, is the Offensive Coordinator. The Hawkeyes ranked next to last in the country in total team offense this past season. The year before, Iowa ranked in the bottom ten.



The Hawkeyes finished last season 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl vs Kentucky. The Hawks featured one of the nation’s best defenses, and elite special teams.



