By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries.

Cousins’ injury is likely the worst of the bunch. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears the four-time Pro Bowl QB hurt his Achilles tendon — and if the tendon is torn, Cousins’ season would be over.

The 35-year-old veteran, who has never missed a game to injury, limped to the sideline after suffering the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) handles the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Cousins was injured during the play. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)