DES MOINES — A documentary on legendary Iowa football player Nile Kinnick will make its debut in August.

Scott Siepker leads the team behind Kinnick: The Documentary, which is a deep dive into Kinnick’s life, both as a Heisman Trohpy winner at Iowa, and as a serviceman who died in a training accident.

The film debuts August 24 on Vimeo. The trailer is currently live at this link. For more information, you can also check out ScottSiepker.com.