ANKENY, Iowa — Multiple Iowa-owned horses are among the field in this year’s Kentucky Derby — courtesy of Ankeny’s Denny Albaugh. Angel of Empire and Jace’s Road have already qualified and if any of the 20 horses that are set to run the race scratch – Albaugh could have another shot to win. Cyclone Mischief, which he also owns, is the first alternate.

WHO 13’s Andy Fales sat down with Albaugh to talk about his evolution in the sport of horse racing and the excitement leading up to this weekend’s race.