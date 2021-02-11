Kansas Thrashes Iowa State. Again.

AMES, Iowa – The 2021 schedule for the Iowa State Cyclone football team has been released and on the heels of the Cyclones’ most successful season ever, you can imagine this news will have fans fired up on a frigid day in Iowa.

The Cyclones ended the pandemic-affected 2020 season with a record of 9-3 after a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon. It’s the first time the Cyclones have been ranked in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff, coming in at #10 after all was said and done.