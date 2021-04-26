Jordan Bohannon Returning to Iowa for 6th Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon announced Monday that he will play for the Hawkeyes in the 2021-22 season.

The NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes during the 2020-21 academic year due to the pandemic, so Bohannon had another season of eligibility.

“I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,” Bohannon said. “Last year never felt right with no fans in attendance. I look forward to providing leadership to the young guys this upcoming year and help them along the way of the incredible journey.”

Bohannon, a Marion native, is Iowa’s career leader in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free throw percentage (.887), and games played (143). He ranks ninth in career scoring at Iowa with 1,638 points.