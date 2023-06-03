DES MOINES — Central Iowa was represented in all seven state soccer championship games on Saturday. We came away with three winners.

Johnston went 2-for-2 in the big school classes. The Dragon girls topped Valley 2-1 in penalty kicks in the girls 3A championship game. The JHS boys overcame a 2-0 deficit to top Iowa City West, 3-2 in overtime.

In Class 2A, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls defended their championship with a 2-0 win over Waverly-Shell Rock.

Gilbert had two state finalist teams. The Tiger boys won the 2A crown in dramatic fashion, toppling Davenport Assumption 3-2 in PK’s. Gilbert fell to Bishop Heelan, 2-0 in the 1A girls championship.

The Norwalk (3A) and GC/GR (1A) boys fell in the state finals, to Iowa City Liberty and Western Christian, respectively.