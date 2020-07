Des Moines, Iowa -- The Big Ten announced on Thursday afternoon that its teams will play only within the conference in fall 2020. That announcement means no Cy-Hawk football game, among dozens of other cancelations.

The Athletic and ESPN were the first to report on the scheduling change earlier Thursday. The Big Ten made it official about an hour after the first reports online. Leaders of the 14 Big Ten schools and their athletic departments agreed to the conference-only schedule during a teleconference today.