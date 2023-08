High school football practices officially started on Monday.

The Johnston Dragons are coming off their best season in school history when it comes to how far they made it in the playoffs. Johnston made the final 4 for the first time ever, losing to eventual state champ SE Polk in the semifinals.

The Dragons won’t be sneaking up on anyone like last year, and will likely start the season ranked in the top 10.

John Sears has more on the team trying to build on a breakthrough season.