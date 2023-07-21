IOWA CITY — Johnston got all it could handle in its quest for a repeat state championship.

But in the end, the Dragons proved why they’re the top team in the state, rallying from a 5-3 deficit to beat Ames in 8 innings, 6-5, Friday night in the 4A state championship game.

Johnston trailed 5-4 in the 7th inning, but with the bases loaded, Ames’ Bobby Uthe threw a wild pitch that scored the game-tying run. The Little Cyclones got out of the jam with an inning-ending double play that sent the game to extras.

In the 8th, with a runner on third, Adam Kayko lifted a base hit to center, scoring the winning run and securing Johnston’s second-straight state championship.

The Dragons’ 5th-straight appearance in the state championship game tied a state record, and it ended in the program’s 7th title.

Ames was looking for its first championship since the 1960s. The Little Cyclones upset No. 1 Ankeny Centennial in its substate final, then went on a run to the state title game as the 7-seed in the 4A tournament.

Johnston finishes 36-8. Ames caps its year at 31-14.