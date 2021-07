ONAWA, Iowa -- Any visitor from other parts of Iowa coming here will notice the Loess Hills. ( Pronounced Luss Hills). At Lewis and Clark State Park west of Onawa you can find several boats made to be replicas of the ones used by Lewis and Clark. The biggest ones are actually called "keeled boats," according to John "Lizard" Wilcox the historian for the DNR collection of boats. Most called them keel boats.

"The main thing the voyage was for was to try to find a water way which was the Northwest Passage," said Wilcox. "Jefferson who was our president at that time, he wanted to try to find, they found out they didn’t have one."