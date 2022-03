Des Moines – The Johnston girls completed the perfect season on Friday, beating Waterloo west in the 5A championship 51-31. The Dragons are the first 5A team to ever go wire to wire undefeated.

Anna Gossling scored 13 points in the win. Gossling was named all-tournament team captain.

Class 3A, Ballard loses in the title game to Estherville-Lincoln Central, 44-30.

Class 1A semifinals, Bishop Garrigan beats North Linn by 17, Newell Fonda falls to MMCRU.