Johnston girls, Valley boys pick up Tuesday wins

The No. 1 Johnston girls and Valley boys grabbed wins on the hardwood on Tuesday.

The Dragons knocked off No. 6 Roosevelt, 46-36, while the Tigers spoiled Waukee Northwest’s first-ever boys basketball game with a 67-64 win over the Wolves.

