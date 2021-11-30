Johnston girls, Valley boys pick up Tuesday wins

The No. 1 Johnston girls and Valley boys grabbed wins on the hardwood on Tuesday.
The Dragons knocked off No. 6 Roosevelt, 46-36, while the Tigers spoiled Waukee Northwest’s first-ever boys basketball game with a 67-64 win over the Wolves.
by: Mark FreundPosted: / Updated:
