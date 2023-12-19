JOHNSTON – The Johnston girls are off to a perfect start to the season 9-0. Dragons ranked #1 in Class 5A rolled past 4A #1 DC-G on Tuesday 85-32.

Johnston is building a dynasty in girls basketball, the Dragons have played in the last 4 championship games, going 2-2. The last 4-plus seasons Johnston has a record of 101-6.

Talent is abundant on the roster. Senior Aili Tanke will play at Iowa State, Junior Amani Jenkins has committed to Marquette, Sophomore Jenica Lewis is one of the highest rated prospects in the country, and Senior Aaliyah Riley will play at NW Missouri State.