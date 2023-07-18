In class 4A at the state baseball tournament in Iowa City, Johnston, Dowling Catholic, and Ames all won. Highlights and interviews of the early games in the video. Ames’ upset of City High was still going at completion of late newscast. All Tuesday scores below:





Tuesday, July 18

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Johnston 9, Iowa City, Liberty 3

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 3

Cedar Falls 11, Southeast Polk 1

Ames 9, City High 7

Tuesday, July 18

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5, Pella Christian 4 (8 innings)

West Lyon, Inwood 6, Van Buren County 5

Cascade 7, Woodward-Granger 6

Underwood 7, Williamsburg 2