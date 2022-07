Johnston wore dark uniforms on a scorching day in Iowa City, but heat doesn’t bother Dragons. Johnston advanced past Waukee Northwest, 11-3. The Wolves reached the 4A state semifinals in their first year as a school.



Jake Pemble picked up the win for the 35-4 Dragons, while Will Nuss and Tyne Weeden homered and combined for 7 RBI.

The championship game is Friday night at 7:30 in Iowa City.



Interviews with Pemble and Nuss.



Video from WHO 13’s Trent Reicks.