Johnston adds state’s all time leading scorer … as a coach

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- As the needs continue to grow after deadly tornados over the weekend in Kentucky and several states across the Midwest and South, a Marshalltown man hopes his tornado experience can help bring some hope in time for the holidays.

"A lot of people may have had Christmas trees up with gifts already underneath them and ready for the holidays and then just to have all that torn away from you in a matter of seconds is just devastating to say the least," said Jake Rowley of Marshalltown.