IOWA CITY – Kaleb Johnson returned to the Iowa lineup from an ankle injury and made the most of it. Johnson rushed for 134 yards and a TD, helping the Hawkeyes take down Purdue 20-14.

QB Deacon Hill made his first start, but struggled, going just 6/21 passing for 110 yards. No WR caught a pass for Iowa.

Cooper DeJean recorded an interception for the 2nd straight week.

The Hawks improve to 5-1 and are on the road next week at Wisconsin.