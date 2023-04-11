Former Cyclones Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares, along with former Hawkeye Monika Czinano were drafted into the WNBA Monday night.



The WNBA has just 12 teams, so there are only 144 roster spots.



The Washington Mystics drafted Soares in the first round, 4th overall, then traded her to the Dallas Wings. Soares will miss the upcoming season while rehabbing her knee.



In the second round, 19th overall, the Wings drafted Soares’ college teammate, Ashley Joens, Cedar Rapids native.

In the third round, 26th overall, the L.A. Sparks picked Monika Czinano. Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted that he likes Czinano’s basketball IQ; a tweet that Czinano said thrilled her proud mom.



Video contains interviews with all three stars. (Note: *Monika should be spelled with a K on phoner graphic. We apologize for the error.)



Photos: AP

Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Connecticut Mystics at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)