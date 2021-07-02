Joe Wieskamp leaving Hawkeyes and staying in NBA Draft

Joe Wieskamp of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball in an NCAA Tournament game against the Oregon Ducks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp is going to the NBA.

Wieskamp announced his decision Friday on social media.

“Hawkeye Nation… it’s been an incredible 3 years. I can’t thank you all enough for your support throughout my career,” Wieskamp tweeted. “At this time, I’d like to officially announce that I will be keeping my name in the 2021 NBA Draft. I’ll be a Hawkeye for life!”

In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Wieskamp averaged 13.2 points. He also had 566 rebounds, 141 assists, 92 steals and 41 blocks. He shot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.

It’s official:



Joe Wieskamp has played his last game as a Hawkeye. He’s NBA bound. https://t.co/YV7AXUqBQ5 — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) July 2, 2021