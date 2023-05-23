AMES — Judd Jirovsky could not be stopped.

One day after carding an 8-under 63 at the Class 2A state golf tournament, Jirovsky followed it up with birdies on four of the final five holes of round two Tuesday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Jirovsky was the 2A state medalist with a two-day score of 131, a state meet record by four shots. Jirovsky shot -11 on the tournament. No other 2A player was under par.

Grundy Center also won the team championship with a score of 597, 14 shots clear of second-place Beckman Catholic.

“I wanted to come in, finish strong, and say that I was able to put my number in red sharpie up on the paper twice,” said Jirovsky. Making the putts, you hit the best shots you can, give them the best run, and it went in.”

“Feels great. It’s only year one of four for me, and already got those checked off. I’m hungry and want to do it again.”

Grundy Center’s