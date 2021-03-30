Jack Nunge to Transfer From Iowa Basketball Program

Iowa forward Jack Nunge shoots over Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge has announced his decision to transfer from the Iowa basketball program.

“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” said Nunge. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

Nunge experienced tremendous adversity as a Hawkeye. Nearly 12 months after his first of two season-ending knee injuries, Nunge’s father unexpectedly passed away in November 2020. Nunge then suffered a torn meniscus in the same knee in a game against Michigan in February 2021.

“Jack and I had a heartfelt meeting today,” said McCaffery. “No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months and my heart aches for him. Jack expressed his desire to continue his education and complete his eligibility at a school closer to his family. My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years.”

Nunge was Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder off the bench this season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Nunge averaged 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds and started 19 of 60 games in his Hawkeye career.