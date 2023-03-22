AMES — Stephanie Soares’ Iowa State career is over, after the NCAA denied Soares’ waiver for an extra year of eligibility on Wednesday.

Soares averaged 14 points and nearly 10 rebounds in 13 games for Iowa State this season, before tearing her ACL in a game against Oklahoma on January 8.

Iowa State was seeking a medical waiver to bring Soares back to Ames for another year.

Soares transferred to ISU last offseason from The Master’s University, an NAIA school. With her college eligibility now exhaused, Soares announced her intention to declare for the WNBA Draft.

“It is disappointing that my time with Iowa State women’s basketball has come to an end. Thank you to the Iowa State coaching staff and the Iowa State compliance staff on their effort during the waiver process. I want to again thank my teammates, coaches, doctors, athletic training staff and Iowa State fans for all their support and encouraging words throughout the past few months. Though I was unable to be on the court with you, we will always be Big 12 Champions! My time in Ames was brief, but I will always be a Cyclone! I have always had my family and God at my side during challenging times, and that is not changing. With the strength God gives me, I look forward to continuing the rehab process, going through the WNBA Draft process and returning to the basketball court when the time is right.” Stephanie Soares

The Cyclones were upset by Toledo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18. The WNBA Draft is April 10.