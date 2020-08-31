ISU to Allow 25,000 Fans at Football Season Opener 

AMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 14: Wide receiver La’Michael Pettway #7 of the Iowa State Cyclones celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of play against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State will allow approximately 25,000 fans in Jack Trice Stadium for the football season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 12.

Fans who purchased season tickets will be allowed to attend the game and must adhere to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“Our staff has strategically reassigned all seat locations using current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels and taking into account location and/or price, to create improved social distancing,” said Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard.

The ticket office will be emailing all account holders their seating locations by Sept. 3.

Pollard said if their COVID-19 mitigation efforts are successful, they will allow all season ticket purchasers to attend the Oklahoma game on Oct. 3. But if they determine fans do not adequately follow their mitigation measures, no fans will be allowed at future games beginning with Oklahoma.

“In order for our plans to succeed, we need full buy-in from everyone,” said Pollard. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely the next two weeks and will take appropriate actions, including no fans for the first game, if circumstances warrant changes.”

Some of the restrictions at the game include:

No Tailgating – There will be no tailgating allowed on university-owned property, including parking lots and grass areas adjacent to parking lots. Fans may not bring nor set up items normally associated with a tailgate such as lawn chairs, coolers, grills, tents, canopies, tables, etc.

– There will be no tailgating allowed on university-owned property, including parking lots and grass areas adjacent to parking lots. Fans may not bring nor set up items normally associated with a tailgate such as lawn chairs, coolers, grills, tents, canopies, tables, etc. Face Coverings – Wear your face covering upon exit from your vehicle. Face coverings will be required at ALL times for ALL individuals. Anyone, who refuses to properly wear a face covering, will be denied access and/or removed from the stadium. Gaiters and face shields are acceptable face coverings.

– Wear your face covering upon exit from your vehicle. Face coverings will be required at ALL times for ALL individuals. Anyone, who refuses to properly wear a face covering, will be denied access and/or removed from the stadium. Gaiters and face shields are acceptable face coverings. Seating – All fans were reassigned new seating locations and it is critical to sit in those seats to maintain social distancing.

– All fans were reassigned new seating locations and it is critical to sit in those seats to maintain social distancing. Fan Flow – We encourage fans to remain in their seats as much as possible to limit congestion on the concourses.