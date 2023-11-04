AMES, Iowa — The Cyclones will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in front of a sold out crowd at Jack Trice Stadium tonight.

Matchup

Iowa State (5-3) will take on the Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) for the 103rd time on Saturday. The Cyclones aim to earn a 5-1 start in Big 12 play, which they’ve only done once before in school history in 2020, to become bowl eligible.

The Cyclones are favored to beat the No. 22 Jayhawks by 2.5 points as of Friday evening.

Gameday forecast

Bring the hats and gloves because it’ll get a little chilly tonight! We’ll have perfect tailgating weather with a high of 55 degrees and partly cloudy skies, but by kickoff at 6 p.m. the high will drop down to 47 degrees. There will be very light winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

How to watch

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to snag tickets to the game you can watch all the action on ESPN.