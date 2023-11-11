PROVO, Utah — The Iowa State Cyclones will face off against BYU for the first time Saturday since the Cougars joined the Big 12.

Matchup

After a 28-21 defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, the Cyclones (5-4) are hoping to beat the Cougars (5-4) to become bowl eligible for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

This will be the first time the Cyclones and Cougars play against each other since the Cougars joined the Big 12. The two teams have played against each other only four times before, the last time in 1974, and ISU won all those games.

The Cyclones are favored to win by 7.5 points as of Friday evening.

Weather forecast

It will be a very chilly football game, so if you’re watching in-person at LaVell Edwards Stadium bring a thick jacket, hat, and gloves. At kickoff the high will be 37 degrees. The skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 4 mph.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. Fans can watch the late game on ESPN.