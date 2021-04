DES MOINES, Iowa -- High schoolers get their one and only chance to compete at the Drake Relays Thursday. However, due to social distancing guidelines, thousands of parents and fans won't be able to see these students compete in person.

For 52 years, Drake Relays tickets have sold out with 15,00 people in attendance. This year the university had to cut seats down to 3,000. This has left many parents frustrated as tickets sold quickly. However, there are other options for those who want to view the races.