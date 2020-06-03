ISU Athletics Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19, 4 Student-Athletes with Symptoms

AMES, Iowa — A staff member inside the Iowa State University Athletics Department has tested positive for COVID-19 and four student-athletes are experiencing symptoms.

WHO 13 has obtained a copy of an email sent by Athletics Director Jamie Pollard to student-athletes. In it, Pollard says the four athletes — in two sports — are being quarantined, pending testing. The email does not give details about the staff member.

Pollard’s letter goes on to say student-athletes with positive tests will be kept away from facilities for three to six weeks.

Athletes or staff who’ve had close contact with any student-athlete who tests positive the 48 hours leading up to their symptoms will be isolated for a week, followed by further testing per mandatory department protocol.

Football players are still scheduled to show up for workouts on June 15th, volleyball and soccer on July 6th, basketball on July 15th, and all other sports on the first day of classes.