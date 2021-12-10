Iowa’s Tyler Goodson declares for NFL, opts out of Citrus Bowl

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center, and defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa running back Tyler Goodson has declared for the NFL and will not play in the Citrus Bowl.

Goodson announced his decision in a statement on Friday:

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the blessings He has bestowed upon me and my family. Coming to Iowa was one of the best decisions of my life and I have enjoyed every moment as a Hawkeye. Thank you to the entire coaching staff for the guidance during my time at Iowa. You guys have pushed me to my limits and I’m grateful for everything you’ve done for me. To my teammates, thank you all for the memories on and off the field. I consider all of you brothers, and will forever cherish the times we’ve shared. With that being said, I have decided to forgo playing in the Bowl Game to begin preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. Similar to a lot of young kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching. I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends, and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level.” Tyler Goodson

Goodson, a junior, has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons. He rushed for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”

No. 15 Iowa (10-3) will play No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1. The game will kick off on ABC at noon.