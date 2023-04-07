IOWA CITY — One year after the first Murray brother made a break for the NBA, his twin follows.

Kris Murray announced his intention to declare for the NBA Draft on Friday on his Twitter page. The Cedar Rapids native averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for Iowa this season, while shooting nearly 46% from the field. Murray was named an All-American this year.

“Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor,” Murray said. “I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!”

Murray is projected as a first-round draft pick, and will join his brother Keegan in the league.

Keegan Murray left Iowa after his sophomore season last year, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings, and set an NBA rookie record for three-pointers made this season.