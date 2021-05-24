Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon suffers serious head injury in altercation

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon suffered a serious head injury during an altercation this past weekend, according to University of Iowa Athletics.

Iowa Athletics said Bohannon suffered the head injury when he was assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City. Bohannon received medical attention and is recovering.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

Bohannon, a Marion native, announced in April that he will play for the Hawkeyes in the 2021-22 season.