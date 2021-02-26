Iowa’s Jack Nunge Out for Season With Injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge will miss the remainder of the basketball season after suffering an injury on Thursday.

Nunge tore his right meniscus in the Hawkeyes’ loss against Michigan. It is the second time he has suffered a season-ending knee injury the last 16 months. Nunge tore his ACL in that same knee back in 2019.

The 6-foot-11 forward is scheduled to have surgery next week and will be sidelined for four to six months. Nunge played in 22 games this season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He led the team in scoring and rebounding among players coming off the bench.

“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”

The Hawkeyes play at No. 4 Ohio State this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.