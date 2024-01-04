Iowa’s Cooper DeJean says, “These past 3 years have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime”. However, DeJean will pass-up a senior season at Iowa and enter the NFL draft. Here’s DeJean’s social media post:

DeJean was named Defensive Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten this past season. He was also a unanimous All-American, despite missing several games with an injury.



DeJean was a superstar high school athlete at OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, Iowa.



He’s a projected first round NFL draft pick.



Photo: AP