University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins another major award.



Clark has won the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award. The Sullivan goes to the most outstanding USA athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level. It started in 1930.

Wrestler Spencer Lee is the only other Hawkeye to win the award.

Clark says in a press release, “It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award that elects a student-athlete that excels on the court and in the classroom.”

Clark of West Des Moines, a Dowling Catholic alumna, has won virtually every national award for which she’s eligible.

Clark led Iowa to its first-ever NCAA Championship game and helped the Hawkeyes win a school record 31 games. During the NCAA Tournament, Clark posted the first 40-point triple-double in history (men’s or women’s) and broke the NCAA single-tournament records for most 3-point FG made (24) and most points scored (191).

Off the court, Clark is a two-time First Team Academic All-American.

Among the many famous athletes who have won the Sullivan Award: Michael Phelps, Wilma Rudolph, Peyton Manning, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Tim Tebow, Carl Lewis, Shawn Johnson, Bobby Jones, and Michelle Kwan.

Photo: AP