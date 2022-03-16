IOWA — University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named a first-team AP All-American.

The pick was unanimous by the 30-member national media panel that determines the weekly AP Top 25.

Clark’s numbers in her second season as a Hawkeye were impressive. She averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists. She was the first women’s player to lead the country in both scoring and assists.

“Her repeat selection to such a prestigious team demonstrates her consistency and commitment to growth,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. ”To lead the country in points and assists for two years is absolutely remarkable.”

Clark, a West Des Moines native, helped power the Hawkeyes to a regular-season Big Ten title and the conference tournament championship.

Clark was also named to the preseason All-America team.

You can watch Clark and the Hawkeyes compete in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday.

(2)Iowa women vs. (15)Illinois State

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Location: Carver Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

The Associated Press contributed to this article.