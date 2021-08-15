Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named FIBA U19 World Cup MVP

DEBRECEN, Hungary — Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark and the United States beat Australia 70-52 to win the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday.
Clark had nine points, eight assists and eight rebounds in the final against Australia in Debrecen, Hungary.
Diamond Johnson led the Americans with 15 points. Te-Hina Paopao and Sonia Citron both added 10 points apiece for the U.S.
Clark, a West Des Moines native and Dowling graduate, averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds in seven games at the U19 World Cup. She was named the tournament’s MVP.
Clark won her third gold medal representing the U.S. She previously won the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
This is Team USA’s ninth FIBA Women’s U19 World Cup title.
Final results:
1. USA
2. Australia
3. Hungary
4. Mali
5. Canada
6. Czech Republic
7. Spain
8. Russia
9. Japan
10. France
11. Italy
12. Egypt
13. Korea
14. Chinese Taipei
15. Argentina
16. Brazil