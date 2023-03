MINNEAPOLIS – The 2-seed Iowa women held off Maryland on Saturday 89-84 in the B1G tournament semifinals. Iowa advances to Sunday’s championship to face 4-seed Ohio State.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 22 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each added 21 points.

The Hawkeyes will try and repeat as Big Ten champs 4pm Sunday.