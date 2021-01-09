Iowa Wolves to Play Entire Season in Bubble in Florida

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fans hoping to catch the Iowa Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena will have to wait until next season.

The NBA G League announced it will play its entire season in a bubble environment at Disney World Resort in Florida, much like the NBA did just a few months ago.

The G League season will begin in February with 18 teams participating. The top eight teams will advance to the postseason.

“The Iowa Wolves are deeply engrained in the Des Moines community; we have the best fans in the NBA G League and we are committed to our city,” said Iowa Wolves President Ryan Grant. “We look forward to celebrating with our fans the return of the Iowa Wolves to Wells Fargo Arena in the fall of 2021.”

The Wolves will have a familiar face on the roster this season. The Wolves acquired the returning player rights for former Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook.

Cook totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds in 13 games last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.